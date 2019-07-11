Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians over the Super Eagles 2-1 decisive triumph over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday.

The party said the victory is a definite pointer that, with the collective commitment and patriotism of the citizens, the nation will surely surmount her challenges and come out of its present predicaments.

The PDP noted that the unity and solidarity exhibited by Nigerians, from all divides, in supporting the Super Eagles show that compatriots truly love their nation and are willing to work together despite the machinations of disruptive forces seeking to divide them.

The party urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the team as they continue in their established determination to lift the trophy and bring glory to the nation at the end of the tournament.