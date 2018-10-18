AFCON: John Ogu proud of Super Eagles’ away win against Libya

John Ogu is proud of the Super Eagles’ spirited 3-2 win over Libya in Tuesday’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier in Sfax, Tunisia.

The Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, Ogu came on for Oghenekaro Etebo for the last 20 minutes of the encounter and helped stabilize the midfield as the Eagles snatched a late winner to move up top of Group E in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ahmed Musa scored a goal in between Odion Ighalo’s brace, while Mohamed Zubya and Ahmed Ben Ali were on target for Libya.

The game was Ogu’s seventh appearance under Gernot Rohr since the German tactician took charge in 2015 and he is looking forward to his eighth when the three time African champions face South Africa.

“I’m really proud of this boys last night,” Ogu tweeted on Wednesday through his handle.

“Not easy to play in such a game after the win on Saturday. So proud to have come, out with the win.

“This win is for our fans. Now we focus on the next objective against South Africa.”

Ogu is expected to play a key role for the Super Eagles against South Africa on matchday-5 next month at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the November 17.

The win has moved the Super Eagles to the top of Group E on nine points. South Africa who were held to a goalless draw by Seychelles are second with eight points, Libya stay third, five points behind Nigeria Seychelles bring up the rear on just a point.