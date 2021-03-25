AFCON 2021: Super Eagles camp bubbles for Squirrels, Crocodiles

As the countdown for the final round of qualification matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Benin Republic and Lesotho begins, Nigeria’s senior men’s team’s camp is teeming with her superstars.

The three-time African champions are ensconced at the magnificent Eko Hotel & Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, where 23 players arrived at lunchtime on Tuesday ahead of the major duels.

Nigeria leads their group with eight points, one more than the Squirrels of Benin Republic, who they will face in the penultimate round of qualifying on Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.

The Eagles face the Lesotho Crocodiles at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos three days later, in what will be their first meeting in Nigeria’s commercial and economic capital in ten years.

With third-placed Sierra Leone completing their game away to bottom-placed Lesotho in Maseru earlier in the day, the Eagles could be assured of a spot in the final tournament in Cameroon before the start of the tournament in Porto Novo. If the Leone Stars failed to win all three points, Nigeria and Benin will advance to Cameroon.

Coach Gernot Rohr announced on Tuesday that his charges would approach Saturday’s match with the aim of winning all three points, regardless of the outcome of the group’s other tie in southern Africa.

“We want to re-establish a winning mindset in the community ahead of a series of critical matches. It’s important that we win our upcoming games so that we can get into shape for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. There will be difficult games ahead, and we must be prepared.”

In the 2022 FIFA World Cup race, the Eagles will face Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic, with only the winner advancing to the final knockout round in November. The Eagles’ first opponents in that race will be Liberia’s Lone Star, who they will face at home before traveling to Bangui.

Players in camp: Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble; Defenders: William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Adekunle Adeleke, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Zaidu Sanusi; Midfielders: Semi Ajayi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi; Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Anayo Iwuala, Alex Iwobi, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen.

Only Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, who hit a brace as City flung Manchester United out of the FA Cup at the weekend, is being expected at the Eko Hotels.

The Super Eagles will travel by waterways to Porto Novo on Friday morning, and will stay the night in the Beninoise capital, Cotonou before moving to Porto Novo on Saturday for the game. The contingent will return to Cotonou after the game and travel back to Lagos on Sunday morning.