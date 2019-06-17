AFCON 2019: Eagles set to leave Ismailia for Alexandria after 1 week training

Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Monday afternoon, June 17, leave Ismailia for Alexandria in Egypt where they have been training for the past one week ahead of AFCON 2019.

Nigeria are in Group B for the 2019 Nations Cup and they will face Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

Nigeria will be making a return to Nations Cup after missing two previous editions and the Super Eagles have been training hard for this competition.

Gernot Rohr’s men have played two friendly games against Zimbabwe and Senegal in their preparations for the 2019 AFCON.

They faced Zimbabwe in a farewell match in Asaba, Delta state before they traveled to Egypt where they lost against Senegal 1-0 in their final build up game on Sunday, June 16.

Super Eagles however took on social media to confirm their traveling plan and also thanked all Nigerian fans in Cairo who visited their camp.