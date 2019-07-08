…Lists Cocoa, Cotton, Cement, Leather, Cashew, others as potential export products

…What Nigeria stands to gain from deal – Experts

Motolani Oseni

Following the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said it has identified 22 products from non-oil sector from which the country can annually earn $30 billion and create 500,000 export-oriented jobs annually.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday signed the long-awaited free trade agreement at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union on AfCFTA and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union AU and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The President signed the agreement at 10.47 am. The signing of the agreement was the first event at the opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Summit of the African Union on launch of the Operational Phase of the AfCFTA.

With this development, Nigeria is the 53rd state on the continent to append its signature to the document.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, who briefed President Buhari on the zero oil implementation plan after he was asked for an update said: “I briefed him on the setting up of a national committee on export promotion by National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the governor of Jigawa State and what we are working in order to diversify the economy.

“What we hope to achieve is to raise more revenue for Nigeria from other sources. You know 90 per cent of our revenue is from oil and we cannot survive.

Even though oil prices are rising a bit because of Iran, there is a problem there. But we should not rest on our oars because those days of $140 per barrel is gone forever. So we have to look inwards and produce more.

“The zero oil plan is about raising production and productivity; we identified 22 sectors where we can earn foreign exchange apart from oil.

We are hoping that in the next 10-15 years we will be able to raise $150 billion from sources outside oil.

That is what we are working on and we are galvanizing the whole states behind us in other to raise production and productivity.

We are working with the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to achieve this.

You know the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN just announced an initiative on five of our products and giving them low-interest rates to farm and raise production.”

The NEPC boss said that the sectors include cocoa, cotton, cement, leather, cashew, Sesame, Shea butter, palm oil, fertilizer, petrochemicals, rubber among others.

He said: “Cocoa is an immediate win for us because it’s been our number one non-oil revenue making.

But we are on less than 300,000 metric tons, Ghana is heading to 900,000, Cote d’ Ivoire almost two million metrics. So, how do we compete?

Meanwhile, if you see the landmass in Nigeria you can imagine what we can do.

Another sector is Shea nut, cashew is another breadwinner for us, so let’s raise production, let’s give our farmers, plantations low-interest loan so that they can raise production for us.

We are also looking at value addition for all because that is the way you create jobs, we cannot continue to sell the raw materials.”

Awolowo, who said he presented to President Buhari some tomatoes and Bell peppers from a green house in Benin and Casanovas, that is cassava chips from a cottage the industry is producing in Idu Industrial Estate, that is already being exported to Germany, added: “That is the future for Nigeria.

We are about to enter into African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, which is the biggest in the world, we don’t want to be a dumping ground and that is why Mr. President refused to sign until we are ready.

We must be competitive, we must produce more, and we must help our manufacturers get into this market.”

On packaging and substandard products, the NEPC boss said: “Our products are no longer substandard and we are exporting all over West Africa and Inter-land Africa.

We have a few challenges here and there but I always tell people, the journey of processing raw materials for producing goods is not going to happen overnight.

We are going to have rejected but we will not succumb to them. Our packaging is improving and we are even packaging and labelling in different languages so we can get into those markets, particularly when Africa opens up for us now.

For instance, you know we use to send our goods to West African countries but you know we are surrounded by Francophone countries and we don’t even label our products in French but now we are not even doing that.”

On plans to address the problem of storage and standard goods, Awolowo said: “To avoid wastage, we don’t have wastage with cashew because we are moving them through the ports and you are aware government has declared a state of emergency on Apapa Port.

But in storage, we are looking at aggregation centres and it is part of the zero oil plan. The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has put two giant aggregators in place so that we can process in those.

Processing is very important for us if we are able to do that we will be exporting all those things.”

Awolowo said President Buhari in his response promised to give continuous support to export.

He said: “I thanked him that we have paid the backlogs on the export expansion grant, which is an incentive that we give to exporters.

We owed them for several years but we have reversed the whole system and the President approved to pay the backlog of N350 billion to them.

The National Assembly has appropriated and approved N190 billion out of it so far and we are paying it through the Debt Management Office (DMO).

They will get a certificate which they will use to cover their loans, debts, pay AMCORN and pay taxes as well.

“This is a government that is doing more with less revenue and that really is the message I want to get across.”

The Daily Times recalls that President Buhari had delayed in signing the agreement, which entered into force May 30, 2019.

But, why did it take Nigeria so long to sign the agreement which entered into force May 30, 2019.

According to available information, the delay was to give room for extensive consultations with stakeholders, culminating in the submission of the report by the Presidential Committee to Assess Impact and Readiness of Nigeria to join the free trade area.

It was after the committee submitted is report which recommended that the Federal Government signed it as it would boost intra-African trade.

Speaking exclusively to The Daily Times on Sunday after the news of the signing of the agreement broke, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. Sam Amadi, said the government took time to review the agreement and its impact on socio-economic activities in the country.

Amadi, currently a senior lecturer with Base University, Abuja, said the government decided to sign the agreement, after been convinced that it would benefit Nigeria immensely, adding that over $2 trillion is involved in the continent’s market.

“The agreement has the potential to provide Nigerian businesses a larger market for their products. An estimated 2 trillion dollar market, it gives Nigeria the opportunity to increase its intra-African Trade.

“Intra-African trade is very low and it is not good for economic development. Nigerian small and medium enterprises may benefit from a larger market without the sophistication of European or American markets. But, all these gains will be lost if you are not efficient,” he warned.

Similarly, the Chairman Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, says Nigeria can leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to boost production and increase export.

Uwaleke, who made the call in an interview on Sunday in Abuja, said “it is a good thing that the president is disposed to signing the AfCFTA agreement.

“This is an agreement that involves African countries and it is an opportunity for us in Nigeria to ramp up production and see what we export to these other countries.

“In matters like this, if the smaller countries are not afraid to sign it, Nigeria being the giant of Africa should be in the front.”

He added that beyond creating opportunities for Nigeria to increase export, AfCFTA would strengthen intra continental trade as well foster good relationship among African countries.

“It will boost the economy of Africa and promote trade in the continent. AfCFTA will boost intra continental trade and relations among African countries. It will also guarantee free movement of people and goods and foster good relationships among citizens of various countries.

“Trade among African countries is low in volume, so this agreement is apt to boost intra continental trade.

Nigerians are in all parts of Africa and once it is signed, I am sure a lot of Nigerians will benefit where they are. It will also boost Diaspora remittances to Nigeria,’’ he said.

In his speech after signing the agreement, President Buhari listed some of the benefits to Nigeria which include providing platform for intra-African trade which is the free movement of ‘made in Africa goods;

provide a platform for African manufacturers of goods and providers of service to construct regional value chains for made in Africa goods and services;

Help transform trade in Africa and contribute towards solving some of the continent’s challenges, whether security, economic or corruption, development of economy

and creation of jobs for our young, dynamic and hardworking population and help to tack injurious trade practices by third parties, and attract investment that will grow local manufacturing and service capacities.

According to the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, the agreement will expand market access for Nigeria’s exporters of goods and services, spur growth and boost job creation, eliminate barriers against Nigeria’s products

and provide a dispute settlement mechanism for stopping the hostile and discriminatory treatment directed against Nigerian natural and corporate business persons in other African countries.

Also, it will establish rules-based trade governance in intra-African trade to invoke trade remedies, such as safeguards, anti-dumping, and countervailing duties against unfair trade practices, including dumping, trans-shipment of concealed origin of products,

support the industrial policy of Nigeria through the negotiated and agreed exclusion and sensitive category lists to provide space for Nigeria’s infant industries.

Furthermore, it will improve competitiveness, the enabling environment for business, consolidate and expand Nigeria’s position as the number one economy in Africa, stimulate, specifically, an estimated 8.18 percent increase in Nigeria’s total exports, with a small structural shift in Nigeria’s economy towards manufacturing and services.

This is expected to lead to a total increase in Nigerian economic welfare by 0.62% – equivalent to around US$2.9 billion in 2018 terms.

Changes would result from tariff reduction, ease of doing business and, trade facilitation, provide a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) integration into the regional economy and accelerate women’s empowerment.

Other benefits include providing an expanded platform for Nigerian manufacturers and service providers for connection to regional and continental value chains, enlarged regional market provides incentives for inward foreign direct investment (FDI) and cross-border investment needed to spur productivity.

Lastly, an integrated African market facilitates dynamic gains from competition, the CFTA provides a platform for cooperation on infrastructure development, investment, technology transfer and innovation and greater access to inputs and intermediary outputs reduces the cost of innovation.