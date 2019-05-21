AFCFTA: NACCIMA restates need for FG to sign treaty

Joy Obakeye

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the federal government to sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), to help reposition the country competitiveness in the area of locally manufactured goods.

The immediate past President of the Association, Chief Iyalode Alaba Lawson, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists during the commissioning of Ide John C. Business Centre at NACCIMA headquarters in Lagos.

She explained that, signing the agreement would make the local manufacturers enhance their capacity utilisation.

“It will further put the government on its toes, adding that such trade treaty will lead the country to fix and improve on the much-needed infrastructure required for global competitiveness.”

Lawson said that when proper trade policies are put in place and judiciously enforced, the country has nothing to be afraid of, stressing that it would only bring out the best from Nigeria.

She further stressed that unemployment rate is still high, recalled that she launched empowerment the programme ‘Catch them young and teach them how to become an entrepreneur using their talents.’

Adding that, she partnered with some government agencies like the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), for capacity building, training, and workshops to harness the talents of prospective startups.

However, she disclosed that she opened the Youth Entrepreneur Centre in 17 states which have trained and empowered over 50 thousand youth entrepreneurs.