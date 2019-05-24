AFBA commends EFCC for tackling sacred cows

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has received praise for taking the anti-corruption fight to the doorsteps of hitherto sacred cows in the country and for being the torchlight for the continent in the anti-corruption war.

The commendation came from the President of the African Bar Association (AFBA), Hannibal Uwaifo, while on a courtesy visit to the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu at the commission’s headquarters.

Uwaifo, who led a delegation of key officials of the association on the visit, appreciated Magu’s efforts in ridding the country of corruption and in setting the pace for a corrupt-free continent.

“I commend the commission for taking the fight to the doorsteps of those who think they were beyond reach. We also commend the chairman for his bold action in spreading the fight around Africa,” Uwaifo said.

The president of the association, who described the EFCC as a torch light for the continent in the anti-corruption war, used the opportunity to invite the commission to the 2019 AFBA annual conference taking place in Cairo, Egypt.

He also appealed to the commission to brand and sponsor an EFCC anti-corruption session in its October event and in the regional conference of the association coming up in July in Bangui, the Gambia, just as he sought collaboration between AFBA and the commission in the fight against corruption.

“We want EFCC to be part of our collaboration in the anti-corruption crusade for which you have dearly put your life at stake because we believe there are a lot we will learn from,” Uwaifo said.

In his response, Magu thanked and appreciated the association for taking time to visit the commission and for commending the EFCC in its anti-corruption fight.

The EFCC boss reaffirmed that the fight against corruption cannot be done by one person, but that all hands must be on deck.

“This job we are doing cannot be done in isolation. It is not a job that you will sit down here and say you will do it alone. It is not possible. No one can arrogate the knowledge of the fight against corruption. So we need to mobilize everybody, particularly the professionals,” Magu said.

He further emphasized the need for collaboration by calling on all well-meaning organisations and bodies to collaborate with the EFCC in the fight against corruption.