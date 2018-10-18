Afaraukwu Kingdom demands return of Kanu’s father

Following the absence of the father of Nnamdi Kanu’s royal father, HRH Eze Isreal O. Kanu after the military Python Dance II that destroyed his residence, the three autonomous communities that make up Afaraukwu Kingdom and their traditional rulers have pleaded with the South east governors to prevail on the Federal Government to produce the paramount ruler.

This was even as the kingdom exonerated itself from insinuations that the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu is playing politics with the plight of their traditional ruler, Eze Kanu.

Addressing newsmen in the palace of Edwin Ibeabuchi, the Okwu I of Okwulaga Autonomous Community, Afaraukwu, the traditional rulers, the two traditional rulers, including Eze Philip Kachi Ukaegbu, the Enyi Ukwu of Enyiukwu Autonomous community of Afaraukwu said their attention has been drawn to a publication suggesting that the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu is playing politics with the issue of Eze Kanu.

They disclosed that the kingdom had sent a delegation involving the two traditional rulers, women and youth leaders, among others to discuss the issue of Eze Kanu with the governor, “it was on the basis of this request that “Governor Ikpeazu promised to engage with other south east governors to ensure that HRM Eze sir I. O. Kanu is returned to his people before the end of the year”.