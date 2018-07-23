AFAN confident of bumper harvest in Niger

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), in Niger state has expressed optimism for bumper harvest this year following early distribution of inputs and implements by the Federal, State and donor agencies.

The Chairman of the Niger Chapter of AFAN, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, made this known in an interview with journalists in Minna.

“Based on the early supply and distribution of inputs and implements to our farmers, we are expecting a bumper harvest this year.

“Also, the climate has been very friendly due to the kind of rain we are having, our farmers are doing their best,’’ he said.

Galadima, who did not give any statistics, said that the number of farmers that cultivated various crops this year outnumbered the figure of 2017 in the state.