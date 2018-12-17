AE-FUNAI graduates 355 students, honours Alake of Egbaland, former minister

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, will on Tuesday at its 3rd convocation ceremony confer honorary degrees on the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Michael Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo, CFR, and a former Minister of Education and Health, Professor Ihechukwu Mmadubike. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chinedum Uzoma Nwajiuba, disclosed that Oba Gbadebo would be conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Management for his contribution to the development of the University and the Nigerian nation while Mmadubike is to be conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters for his exemplary contributions to the advancement of education in Nigeria. “This year’s convocation ceremony is the first of its kind as we are going to confer honorary degrees on two distinguished Nigerians for their selfless and sacrificial services to the development of this country “Oba Gbadebo is our chancellor. A highly revered traditional ruler, a custodian of the people’s culture and tradition and astute ad disciplined administrator “Mmadubike served as the Minister of Education under the Shagari regime where through his innovative ideas specialized and State-owned Universities were established for the first time in the history of Nigeria”, the Vice-Chancellor stated. Nwajiuba further noted that the University at the event would also be turning-out 355 graduates, out of which 15 made First Class, 188 second class (upper division), 145 second class (lower division) and 7 graduated with third class. “At this year’s event 355 students would be graduating from four faculties: Basic Medical Sciences, Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, and Science; though the University has 7 faculties and a College of Medicine. Out of these numbers, 15 of them are graduating in First Class honours. “A breakdown shows that Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences has 62, Humanities 44, Management and Social Sciences 148 and Science 101”, he concluded. Oba Gbadebo was appointed the first Chancellor of the University on May 5, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari and was subsequently installed in a colourful ceremony held on Monday, January25, 2016. Moses Oyediran, Enugu