BY Godwin Anyebe

The Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has added more glamour to awards for marketing excellence. The new development will start at this year’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

In statement signed and made available to newsmen recently in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of ADVAN, Ediri Ediale said, winners of the Marketing Excellence Awards will now be showcased in the directory of all World Federation of Advertisers’ (WFA) member companies.

According to her, the Awards with the theme: “Business Value of Creativity” will witness local and international professionals sharing insights on the theme of the day, while the statement further said the Awards’ offer the ultimate platform for improving brand awareness and loyalty, by increasing the respective recipients’ prestige.”

She pointed out that the event will be one of the most prestigious and respected awards in the Nigerian marketing community, because it will provide opportunities for organizations to gain competitive advantage by having their projects, initiatives, contributions, products and services recognized.