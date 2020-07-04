For many, nudity is forbidden, but curvy Nollywood actress, writer and producer Amara Maduka, nudity pays. The actress, who once shared her challenges being a plus size in the movie industry, said she found another way to channel her inner strength and beauty in being a nudist.

The Anambra State born thespian cum model recently bagged a mouth-watering deal with Sunny Bunnies to become their BBW Erotic Model in Africa. She shares some of exciting stories with MUTIAT ALLI

Can you tell us what the new endorsement is about?

It’s BBW Erotic Modeling Agency. The brand is Sunny Bunnies. It’s basically about BBW erotica. Typically creating erotic contents which are intended to be displayed in exhibitions, art galleries, books, and magazines, calendars, as well in other formats, most usually internet, DVDs and magazines.

How were you able to pull off such with an international brand?

It’s a classic case of “being yourself” I’d say. I didn’t choose the naked life; the naked life chose me. I, embracing my body and the part of me that a lot of people are afraid to even confront within themselves. I love eroticism.

I take erotic pictures for no reason. The agency got drawn to my content after seeing my page on Instagram and contacted me. They don’t have any model in Africa and they decided I will make a great representative for their brand over here.

What was your first reaction when you received the news?

It’s still so unbelievable to me. Like, I can’t believe I’ve just sealed my first international deal. It’s surreal.

This contract is extremely promising. When they sent my contract over, I couldn’t believe it. The agency literally wants to secure an African brand with me and it’s absolutely going to attract more collaborations with other international brands as time goes on.

Are you not worried about your future kids seeing your naked images in different places?

I won’t bring up my kids with the basic myopic mindset. They will see and understand life at a deeper level. Besides, I don’t live in the future, it isn’t promised. The present is all I have and I make the most of it.

So, nudity pays after all? Have you considered porn?

I laugh very hard at that. I won’t do porn. I have been contacted twice for that with a mouth watering offer. I love erotic, not sex. I’m a tease. I enjoy teasing but when you bring the organ, I most likely will run away.

Tell us about growing up, childhood dreams, education and family? Where did you spend your formative years?

Growing up was fun and interesting. I was always artistic as a child. I would draw and paint cartoons all over my room and my father encouraged me always to keep finding my art. I was born in Aba. Had my primary school there and afterwards, I went to Port Harcourt for my secondary and tertiary education.

What was it like growing up there?

Growing up in Aba in my opinion was fun and scary at the same time. I was a fat kid and I got bullied a lot both in school and i n the streets. It wasn’t a good feeling then but now I remember them and just laugh.

Can someone say you were born with a silver spoon?

Yes, I was born with a silver spoon. I come from the type of family where you lacked nothing as a child.

What was the best gift you remember receiving as a child?

That would be my first phone. I was in SS1 then and even though phones were contraband, my dad got me a Samsung flip. It was the best gift any child as of then would dream of.

What drove your passion into adult content?

That would be my mindset. I don’t like seeing everyone doing the same thing. If I see too much of something, I would want to change it. Adult content is a niche almost everyone is shying away from because people are scared of daring. But it is art, nonetheless.

A lot of people would create adult contents if they have the courage to just do what they really want fearlessly. But they are scared of “what people would say” and all that but it’s their loss.

I think people should embrace their demons more because if you keep denying your soul freedom of expression, you’re just existing and not living.

What is your family’s opinion on your being a nudist?

My family understands that I’m an adult and I have a mind of my own. They have given me the necessary equipments to take on life and it’s all up to me how I choose to lead life now. They get where I’m coming from and they support my art full time.

Do male fans make advances when they see you in person?

My fans seldom get to see me in person. I’m not the type you find just about anywhere. I seldom go out or be in public places unless it’s about work to get the money. But they relate with me where they can which is online and they make advances every damn moment.

Do you think adult content is adding to increase in rape?

In my opinion adult contents has nothing to do with rape. As a matter of fact, rape would reduce if the society embraced adult contents instead of frown at it. Its basic knowledge that mankind will always long for the “forbidden fruit”. Because it’s a big deal, people are going to always crave it.

But if it’s embraced and the men know that a woman’s body is just a body. Everyone has one and it’s not a big deal to see a woman’s body because their sisters have one and their mothers have one, then they would see every woman as human and not an object.

And whatever happened to masturbating? They have plastic vagina now and they won’t burn in hell for winking when they’re horny, instead of raping they should probably watch some “adult contents” and masturbate. And all that aside, people really need to practice self control.

Our fore fathers rarely wore clothes and we didn’t here of them raping their women and children to death like the men these days. It still boils down to embracing; they didn’t see women’s bodies as objects. They accepted that it’s normal to see women naked and it wasn’t that big a deal, so they had extremely little or no urge to want to bed a woman who isn’t theirs.

What would you consider the biggest mistake you have ever made?

I’m a spiritual person. I don’t believe in mistakes or coincidences. Everything happens for reason even things people classify as mistakes were put there by the universe for a reason. I just find what the universe is trying to tell me in every situation.

Are there still things you desire?

Oh I desire a lot of things. I really want to touch and change lives. That has been one reason that keeps me pushing, so I can get to the point where I can look at someone and literally make their dreams come true. It would be amazing to get to that point.