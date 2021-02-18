ADSIECOM defaults to conduct bye-elections in Adamawa- APC accuses — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tom Garba, Yola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state has accused the State independent Electoral Commission (ADSIECOM) to have defaulted and violated the constitutional provision of conducting a bye-election whenever an elected officer is dead.

The party’s Legal Adviser, Barr Shagnah Pwamaddi Maboyefe in an interview with our correspondent said two Councillors from Lamurde and Guyuk Local Governments died and the commission has remained silent without saying anything.

“Adamawa State independent electoral commission has not only defaulted but break the constitution and the provision of Adamawa electoral laws and other enabling matters, it’s not too good for democracy.

“That’s we as a political party and stakeholders are reminding them that they have failed in the discharging their duties, they should not repeat such a violation and they should kindly, urgently rise to their work and conduct an election of the poor masses of Lamurde and Guyuk ward,” Shannah said

According to him, they are demanding the state Electoral Commission to comply with the Provision of the law to conduct a bye-election for people that have been elected into political offices in event of resignation, recall, and death to fill the vacant places.

He worried that the councilor in Guyuk ward of Guyuk local government died over a year and Hon Justina Justice, a councilor from Lamurde Local Government died on the 26th December 2020 and still up to now the election empire did not say anything on bye-election to fill in the circumstances that created the vacancy.

“It’s a matter of right and constitution as such we have written to state electoral body demanding them to conduct within the specific time provided by the law to conduct an election.” He added

Shannah signed a letter written to ADSIECOM by the Adamawa chapter of APC specifically calling on the electoral body to conduct a bye-election for the vacuum created by the death of Justina Justice.

In his response, the ADSIECOM Chairman, Alhaji Isah Shettima revealed that there three councilors from Lamurde, Guyuk, and Shelling that passed on and the commission has already targeted 13th March 2021 for the bye-election.

He said any vacuum created and need the commission to conduct any bye-election must be duly communicated to by the Local Government officials for any election will be organized.

He however said that the #end sars chaos has contributed to delaying the conduct of the bye-election by the commission but fully prepared to do so by March.