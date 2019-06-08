ADRON Reward Staff

Isaac Oguntoye

Consistency and commitment they say rewards with success; this has been proved as the total of 10 super – active staffs of leading real estate company, Adron Groups has been awarded with a trip to the United Arab Emirates in June 2019.

Aare Apesinola of Ibadan Land and the Group Managing Director of Adron Groups, AARE Adetola Emmanuel KING has once again shown a generous and great efforts to better the lives of Nigerian citizens with a profound reward Initiative for Distinguished staffs by sponsoring 10 staffs on an all expenses paid trip to Dubai with shopping allowances of thousands of dollars.

The trip tagged the “Incredible Dubai season 2” which featured Barbie Azigodie, Uche Jerome, and Chidinma Ajaero from the Abuja branch and Matthew Oloruntoba, Rosemary Onyeadiri, Yemisi Awonaya, Jolaosho Jide el Pichichi, King Barbie Ikeade Adediran, Ngozi Davidson, Wunmi Oni from other branches of Adron Group is organized to appreciate the hardworking effort of staffs that has reached a certain level of achievements in their areas of specializations.

In addition, the criteria used for selecting those travelling is an individual inflow of 15 million Naira and the realization of 30 new clients each.

The globally recognized and affiliated company while explaining further revealed that the “Incredible’s Dubai Season 2” will come up soon for the next lucky and incredible staffs.

The Incredible reward Initiative which started over 4 years ago has sponsored hundreds of staff to different countries abroad for training and leisure