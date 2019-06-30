Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke has approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court for an interim order stopping the federal government and commissioner of police Interpol from enforcing his arrest and possible repatriation.

Adoke, who is presently on self -exile is seeking the court order through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who has filed an ex-parte application pursuance to Order 4, rule 3, 4 and 5 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules, 2009.

The applicant is one of the defendants facing charges over the controversial Malabu oil scam. Others are Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Eni SPA, Ralph Wetzels, Casual Roberto, Spujatti Stefeno Burrafato Sebastiano,Douzia Louya (a.k.a.) Dan Etete, Aliyu Abubakar,Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.

Specifically, Adoke is praying the court to restrain the respondents whether by themselves, their agents, employees, operatives, detectives, servants, privies and investigating officer(s) or whosoever, from arresting or detaining him.

He is also praying the court for an order stopping the federal government from further directing his arrest and detention or doing any other act or from continuing to do any other act that is tantamount to self-help or keeping in their custody of the applicant, on the basis of the fresh warrant of arrest issued on April 29 against the applicant.

Also, he is praying that during the pendency of his motion on notice date April 24 which challenged the earlier warrant of arrest issued against the applicant by the court on April 17 pending the hearing and determination of the notice of application filed along with this application and for an order directing the parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum at April 16.

Adoke said that he has brought the application on the ground that on April 29 when his application challenging the jurisdiction of the court was pending, the court went ahead and issued the warrant for his arrest which infringed on his fundamental rights.