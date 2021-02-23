Admission fraud: Criminal have no hiding place, Oloyede warns

By Doosuur Iwambe

Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof.Is-haq Oloyede, has explained why it took some tough decisions in the course of actualizing the mandate of the board.

He explained in the weekly bulletin of the board that the decision became necessary to enable it protects the sanctity of the educational sector in the country especially given the grave implications of compromising on the policies.

He said the board under his watch would never be deterred by pressure from many quarters to compromise standard and quality for mediocrity, noting that the desire to have positive narratives about the Board’s selection processes was his cardinal objective.

As such, the JAMB boss added that he had been unwavering in proffering enduring solutions that would enhance the integrity of public examinations devoid of any unwholesome practices.

He said, “When we take certain decisions, there are some who understandably may not know the reason or the rationale behind it.

You will recollect that we were very strict about the issue of missing SIM cards used in registering the UTME or DE early this year and, of course, a large number of candidates have complained that they had lost their SIM cards and the Board had refused to condone their request to either accept substitute SIMs or bypass its use. ‘’

It will be irresponsible for us to condone such because as a government agency, we are aware of what the government is doing to sanitise the ownership of SIM to allow candidates to circumvent the well-meaning security process and other essential provisions of a registered SIM.

“It is interesting to note that rather than doing a welcome back of their lost SIM cards, many of these candidates had resorted to blackmail, not knowing that blackmail does not work with JAMB as we are poised to safeguarding the integrity of the nation and the credibility of our system.”

The Registrar also lauded the directive of the Minister of Education, Mall. Adamu Adamu, that no institution should take a fresh passport or biometric details of their intakes other than the ones these candidates took while registering for either UTME or DE and which the Board had subsequently forwarded to thevarious institutions.

He stated that this decision had gone a long way in curbing the incidences of impersonation in public examinations in the country.

He added, “As for us in JAMB we are monitoring all institutions for complianceon our platform. We have devised means through relevant technology to know whether institutions would discover cases of impersonation and report or not.

At the right time we will make full disclosure of those we know are aiding and abetting impersonation.”

The JAMB boss added that tertiary institutions engaging in change of photographs and biometrics of candidates contrary to the directive of the Minister would be sanctioned appropriately.

READ ALSO: JAMB to prosecute 200 persons for impersonation

He warned that any public institutions that violates the directivewould be treated as an accomplice and named, and shamed, while private institutions could have their licences withdrawn.

Prof. Oloyede appealed to the various institutions to be vigilant whileregistering their admitted candidates while advising candidates who wished to engage impersonators to shelve the ideaas there is nothing they could do that would not be detected at the appropriate time