ADHA passes N244bn 2019 Budget

The Adamawa House of Assembly has passed the 2019 Budget estimate of over N244 billion with the jerk up of about N14 billion more than the initial amount presented by Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibirilla.The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report presented by the Acting chairman of the House Standing Committee on Budget and Appropriation, Abdullahi Umar Yapak during Friday’s plenary session.Presenting the report before the House, the Acting Chairman, House Standing Committee on Budget and Appropriation, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Yapak of Verre Constituency observed that the non-release of fund by the state Ministry of Finance was the major impediment to the implementation of twenty seventeen budget.Abdullahi Umar Yapak said zero allocation was observed for capital projects in some organisations adding that the House standing committees will work assiduously towards ensuring proper implementation of the approved next level budget for the year 2019.He said the committee also recommended that the budget if passed into law the estimate be holistically implemented by the executive arm, leakages and diversion of internally generated revenue are blocked completely and no virement should be made on any head or sub head by executive arm of the approved budget without the recourse of the house.In his contribution the Chairman House committee on Public Accounts Mr Lumsambani Mijah Dilli explained that the House standing committees should take oversight functions seriously thereby ensuring the monitoring and performances of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies and make compulsory report of the approved budget.After thorough deliberations on the report by the lawmakers the chairman house committee on budget and appropriation Abdullahi Umar Yapak of Verre Constituency moved for the consideration and adoption of the report.Thereafter Majority leader Hassan Mamman Barguma moved a motion for the third reading of the 2019 appropriation bill for passage and seconded by Deputy Leader, Abubakar Isa Shelleng in which Deputy Speaker Emmanuel Tsamdu who presided over the plenary put the motion into voice vote and the lawmakers unanimously supported.He therefore directed the clerk of the house to communicate the clean copy of the budget to the executive arm for assent.