Adeyemi College of Education gets new provost

The Governing Council of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo has appointed Dr. Samuel Akintunde as the Acting Provost of the College, following the exit of the former Provost, Professor Olukoya Ogen, who completed a four-year single tenure on Tuesday.

According to the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs. Olufisayo Fakorede, the Council approved the appointment of Dr. Akintunde as Acting Provost of the College at its meeting held on Friday, October 12, 2018.

The Registrar hinted that the appointment takes effect from 17th October, 2018 in a letter dated 15th October, 2018 referenced RPA/AKI/P.1800/307.

“I therefore write on behalf of Council to offer you appointment as the Acting Provost of the College with effect from Wednesday, 17th October, 2018,” the letter stated.

As the Acting Provost, Akintunde has been “charged with the general responsibility for matters relating to the day to day management operations of the College and also perform other functions as the Council may, from time to time”.

Akintunde is the second alumni to head the institution after Professor Ogen who was the first alumnus to head the College.

The new provost was also the first alumnus of the institution to be appointed as Deputy Provost in the 54 years of existence of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

Until his appointment, Dr. Akintunde was first appointed on 12th April, 2016 as Deputy Provost of the College and his second term was renewed on 12th April, 2018 to end on 11th April, 2020.

He is a graduate of Geography Education in the then School of Applied Arts and Science and has a Master of Education (M.Ed.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Social Studies from the foremost university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan.

The new helmsman in the College has been a lecturer in the Department of Social Studies in the last two decades and risen to the rank of Chief Lecturer.

He was a one-time Chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Adeyemi College of Education Chapter.