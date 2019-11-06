Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo is set to admit students into the newly-approved degree courses in Political Science and Theatre Arts with effect from 2019/2020 academic session.

The Provost of the college, Dr Samuel Akintunde, made this known on Wednesday in Ondo in marking his one year in office.

READ ALSO: Appraising The Implementation Of Ganduje’s Free, Compulsory Basic And Secondary Education Policy



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akintunde was appointed as Provost of the institution on Nov. 6, 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the college was awaiting approval of the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to also commence degree programmes in Music, Computer Science, Language Arts and African Languages.

He noted that his administration had been able to implement the proposed entrepreneurship skills acquisition for students of the college.

According to him, this will earn the college graduates a better future after school.

“As at today, students can tell you their experience with the skill acquisition programme.

“We have been able to engage them to acquire some skills.

“At least the rudiments of some ventures to which they can later on, if necessary, go into in order to better their lives,” Akintunde said.

He noted that his vision for the college graduates was for them to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

The provost said he was happy that entrepreneurship programmes the college embarked on were already impacting on the students.

Akintunde noted that apart from having a certificate from the college, the students would have acquired skills relevant to their survival outside the school through entrepreneurship programmes.

He gave an assurance that the welfare of students and staff of the college were uppermost in his mind.

He, however, noted that paucity of funds was affecting some of the goals he had set for staff and students.

Akintunde commended the staff of the college for their dedication to duty and for giving peace a chance in spite of working in a tense situation to deliver results.

The provost explained that it had been challenging running the college in the last one year, saying that most of the challenges were not peculiar to the institution.

He cited funding, rumour mongering, decayed infrastructure, poor electricity supply and poor road network as major hitches the college was facing currently.

Akintunde noted that his administration would not relent until the college achieves the feat of being upgraded to a university.

He said that the dream of having the college converted to a university would be realised.

The provost noted that he was in touch with relevant stakeholders, elected political office holders and traditional rulers from the state on the matter.