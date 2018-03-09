 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Mutiat Alli

Adey Release Slender Lyric Video

March 9, 2018

As a follow-up to his Valentine song, Slender, Adegboyega Ogunlesi, popularly known as Adey has unveiled a catchy Lyric Video.

‘Slender’ which was produced by Adey has been acclaimed for its unique mix of Jazz elements with Hip-Hop.

In the mid-tempo song, Adey shows his music production dexterity as he flirts with his muse whom he calls, ‘Slender Baby.’

The Slender Lyric Video is released by Temple Management and is available online and airs on major music channels

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

