Adewole commissions 3,465 square meter medical warehouse

In its bid to provide more space for the National warehousing system, the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has officially commissioned the Premier Central Medical warehouse facility of about 3,465 square meters and a maximum storage capacity of 4,302 palate spaces.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility in Oshodi, Lagos State on Thursday, Adewole described the development as a significant upgrade, making the Federal Central Medical store a modern standard warehouse.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Public Relations Boade Akinola, and made available to the Daily Times newspaper.”

The Minister maintain that appropriate warehousing is an important component of an efficient supply chain Management System which facilitates the availability and delivery of quality medicines in timely and cost effective manner.

Jointly funded by United State Agency for International Development (USAID) and Global Fund through the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), The Minister stated that the Federal Medical warehouse being also in collaborative partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and the President’s Emergency Pact for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) would ensure proper storage and availability of quality medicines to all health facilities in Nigeria.

Adewole therefore informed that the Federal Government’s target was to set up and effectively replicate at least one of such facilities in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

In view of this, the Federal Ministry of Health instituted the National Products Supply Chain Management Programme (NPSCMP) which according to the Minister was successfully executing the National Supply Chain Integration Project (NSCIP) to ensure proper management of health commodities for all national health programmes.

Also, to ensure proper management and excellence in the conduct of affairs in the facilities both in Abuja (earlier commissioned) and Lagos, the Health Minister said Federal Government is in the final stages of putting in place a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for their operations.

To this end, the Minister said “With this edifice, we have something to show the whole world to prove that we can take care of our commodities and Monitor their distribution effectively.”

He added that the Nigerian Health sector was therefore better equipped to deliver on her mandate in the area of storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products adding that this would lead to improved health status of Nigerians.

He commended the US Government, and the Global Fund for funding the project, the CMD of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, MDs of Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte Metta, Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi for their presence at the occasion

and also appreciated all partners , for their continuous support to the health sector while urging all stakeholders to join in the effort at ensuring the provision of adequate storage infrastructure for effective healthcare delivery services to Nigerians.

In her goodwill message, the Representative of the US Ambassador, Heather Smith Taylorpledged US government’s continuous support for the Nigerian Government.

She noted that by constructing the Warehouse, she has demonstrated power and strong commitment towards effective and efficient management of medical product.

The Director General, National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Dr. Sanni Aliyu, represented by the Agency’s Supply Chain manager, Mr. Aaron Aboje, said a standard warehouse was an indicator of effective management of healthcare commodities in the country.

Also, the Representative of Global Fund, State Fund Manger, Adam Garner, commended the Federal Government for constructing a medical store of international standard while calling on the entire health sector to ensure a high level maintenance culture to justify the resources invested on the facility.

In his welcome address, the Director, Department of Food and Drugs Services, Mr. Moshood Lawal, narrated that the construction of the new Medical warehouse demonstrated the effective collaboration between the Nigeria Government, USAID,

the Global Fund and other stakeholders which resulted in the renovation and upgrading of four out of the nine warehouses at the premises of the existing Federal Central stores which was completed in November 20013 and the construction of the Current Pharmaceutical grade warehouses now known as Abuja Premiere medical warehouse and Lagos Federal Medical Warehouse.