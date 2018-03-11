Adeosun, MTN Foundation donates food, household items to Orphanage

MTN Foundation has donated food and household items under its Orphanage Support Initiative to Olive Blooms Orphanage Home in Lagos.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, handed over the goods on Friday in Lagos to the Founder of Olive Blooms Orphanage Home, Mrs. Ngozi Ken Ugochukwu.

Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communications, Oluyinka Akintunde on Sunday said that Adeosun commended the MTN Foundation for upholding its tradition of providing support to the less privileged residents of orphanages and hospices spread across the country by donating household items to them.

She said, “This is a worthy cause by the MTN Foundation and will go a long way in providing succor to the vulnerable and less privileged children in the orphanage homes.

I will also like to commend the Founder of Olive Blooms Orphanage Home for the great work and her genuine passion for the less privileged children. I am very proud of this great project by the orphanage home.”

The Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma, explained that the Orphanage Support Initiative was established as part of the organisation’s expression of love to orphaned and vulnerable children.

She added that food and household items would be delivered to orphanages across the country under the MTN Foundation Orphanage Support Initiative.

Among the items handed over to the orphanage home were bags of rice and beans, and cartons of groundnut oil, detergents, soaps, sugar, spaghetti, beverages and powered milk.