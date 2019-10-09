The Senate on Wednesday has confirmed the appointment of Adeleke Adewolu as Executive Commissioner on the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The confirmation was announced on the Nigerian Senate verified twitter handle, @NGRSenate.

President Buhari had earlier sent the nomination of Ademolu to the Senate for confirmation.

Buhari in the letter nominating Adewolu said: “In accordance with section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Act, 2003, I hereby present Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu for confirmation as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission by the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Adewolu replaces Sunday Dare as the South West Zone’s representative on the board of the NCC.