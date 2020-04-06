A judge has ruled on English singer and songwriter, Adele, to have the divorce proceedings kept private and will also cost her half of her $180 million (£144 million) fortune to finalise her divorce proceeding with ex husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele whose real name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins officially called off her marriage to Simon Konecki by filing for divorce in September 2019, after being together since 2011.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint custody of Angelo.

However, the 31-year-old singer reportedly went on to file a request to ask for the divorce settlement not to be made public. What this means is that ‘financial, sales or other confidential business information’ will be kept under wraps and those who require access to those details will likely have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

It has been widely reported that the pair did not have a prenup, and could split their combined fortune in half