Adekunle Gold Takes Fans by Surprise: Exclusively Unveils ‘About 30’ Album Tracklist to Each

By: Mutiat Alli

Several hundreds of fans have taken to social media to commend and laud urban highlife singer Adekunle Gold for his inimitable level of commitment and intimacy he has shown ; personally mailing them to unveil the tracklist to his sophomore studio album ‘About 30’.

Adekunle Gold had urged fans to sign up on the upcoming album’s official website www.about30.info; assuring them something special awaits them. In the wake of the announcement, thousands of fans obliged, with many quickly signing up and informing others to follow suite.

The ‘Ire’ singer went on to send some of the fans personalized emails; thanking each of them for their patience and loyalty and showing them the tracklist – which contains fourteen tracks and two bonus tracks.

Some of the fans immediately expressed their enthusiasm – with many particularly praising Adekunle Gold for honouring them and taking time out to personally reach out to them. One fan wrote; “I’ve been a fan of Adekunle Gold’s music since he released ‘Sade’. ‘Gold’ album is still one of my favourites and I’m sure ‘About 30’ will be better! He just sent me the tracklist and it’s looking hot!”

Adekunle moved on to explain his decision to personally get in touch with the fans, commenting; “I’ve been dying to release this album to the world. I’ve really worked hard for this I believe my true friends deserve every news about it first. “

Being a direct follow-up to the singer’s debut album ‘Gold’, which ended on track 16, ‘About 30’ tracklist picks up from where he left off; with the first track starting at number 17 – an apparent continuation of his previous album.

The tracklist also revealed some of the collaborators on the upcoming album, which include Seun Kuti, Flavour, Dyo, LCGC, among others.

The official release date of the album is yet to be revealed, but the singer has promised fans it would be one of the most phenomenal bodies of work to emerge from Nigeria.

Photos: 2baba, Annie Idibia, Timaya, Bovi, Others Storm Still Broke Launch

The official launch of a one-of-a-kind line of designer underwear ‘Still Broke’ has gathered some of the industry’s biggest names as they deck out in style to witness a momentous shift in the world of fashion at Oasis Medspa Ikoyi, Lagos.

Hosted by OAP-comedian Ushbebe, the launch was star-studded affair with an ambience filled with renowned fashionistas, artists, actors and media personalities; including afro-pop star Solidstar, veteran 2face, ex-reality TV star Bassey, Mavin’s first lady TiwaSavage, music producer Pheelz, American-Nigerian actress OsasIghodaro Ajibade and several more.

The brand of designer underwear, introduced by esteemed business mogul Michael Uyi Agho; fondly called Godson had managed to gather a considerable amount of buzz ahead of the launch – with several high-profile names spotted rocking the underwear; including Starboy head honcho Wizkid, Annie Idibia, Lilian Esoro, among others.

Efe Ukala: The Woman that Flies Over 5000 Miles to Enlighten Nigerian Women on Being Investor-ready

Figures presented by The International Finance Corporation, suggests that there is an estimated $300 billion funding gap for women-led businesses. With the realization of such scary numbers, this influenced Efe Ukala’s decision to create the ImpactHER, a non-profit establishment working tirelessly to bridge the gender-based financing gap.

U.S.-based, Efe Ukala organizes free training conferences to Nigerian female entrepreneurs; empowering women to build scalable businesses in view of becoming investor-ready.

The recently concluded ImpactHER training conference, which held in Victoria Island, Lagos hosted a number of speakers who exposed attendees to digital skills for businesses, creating value-oriented brands through the cultivation of a persistent brand identity. The speakers also charged the attendees at the ImpactHERconference to expand their network of influence and learn to interact with revered business leaders and investors.

According to Efe Ukala, the founder of ImpactHER, the goal of the conference was to raise consciousness in creating value in business by equipping African female entrepreneurs with the creative devices needed to build scalable businesses and to access institutional capital. She added that the conference was also organized to help African female entrepreneurs realize their full economic potential.

Present at the event was Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, Regional Head of Fidelity Bank, Victoria Island who spoke distinctively with the women on the need to utilize special products that are available to female-led businesses. The CFO of Venture Garden Group and Managing Partner of GreenHouse Capital, Nichole Yembra who was also present at the conference stressed the importance of implementing a strong financial strategy in their businesses. The Regional Head, Africa Venture Capital Investments, International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), Wale Ayeni also advised participants on the different methods of amassing growth capital which is consequential for businesses. Mrs. Olanike Majekodunmi, founder of Nuts About Cakes exclusively shared practical ideas on ways to groom the best-in-class businesses.

Attendees were further exposed to some communication methods to apply in boosting an exponential growth for their various businesses and digital skills matters for businesses which was taught by Hapticssupported by Google Digital Skills for Africa.

Deji Agboade, Kola Adewale and Abayomi Awobokunare helping entrepreneurs grow their business at The Growth Workshop.

CEOs and decision makers in the Nigerian business community will gather together to meet and learn from some of Nigeria’s revered entrepreneurs and CEOs at La Cour, Ikoyi on May 19, 2018 for The Growth Workshop.

The event is organized by BPI Advisory, a leading provider of cutting-edge business growth solutions for growth-stage enterprises in Nigeria.

According to BPI Advisory, The Growth Workshop is a practical and transformative workshop designed strictly for CEOs and decision makers in organisations who are determined to grow and scale their businesses significantly.

One of the speakers attendees can look forward to at the event is Kola Adewale, Founder and CEO of The Place – the fast growing chain of restaurants across Lagos; who will be there to speak about Bootstrapping for Growth. Abayomi Awobokun, CEO of EnyoRetail and Supply Limited will also be speaking at the Workshop about Business Models That Scale.

Deji Agboade, CEO of BPI Advisory and convener of the event has said that “The Growth Workshop was set up to help every business struggling to take their business to the levels they desire by unveiling practicable secrets of growth for their respective business.”