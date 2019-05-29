Adekunle Gold reportedly loses dad to an undisclosed ailment

There are reports that Adekunle Gold’s father, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko is dead.

Reports have it that Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko Permanent Secretary of Education District 4, died during the night after suffering an undisclosed ailment.

It is also reported that Prince Adeyemi Kosoko was flown out of the country after falling ill some months ago and only recently returned to recuperate.

A teacher who works under Mr Kosoko’s district in Lagos revealed that his death was announced to the teachers in Education District 4 this morning but added that the cause of death has not been revealed.

Adekunkle Gold’s father was recently promoted to the position of a permanent secretary in Lagos state.

Back in 2018, Adekunle Gold announced that his father Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko was promoted to the position of a permanent secretary by the Lagos state government.

He took to his Instagram page where he wrote quite a long post about his father’s journey to the top of his career.

“Growing up, I watched my dad worked so hard for too little. Teachers weren’t big earners but my dad, with the help of my mum, provided everything all 4 of us needed – maybe not wanted, but definitely needed.

‘’ I remember when my dad went to Uniben for his first degree. My sisters and I were very young, and communication with him was pretty much impossible because it was before the era of cellphones. We only saw him when he had school breaks.