Adedoja seeks accelerated hearing of suit against PDP’s National Convention

The post-national convention crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has re-emerged as one of the aggrieved chairmanship candidates, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking accelerated hearing of his suit against the election of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the party.

Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports, had faulted the outcome of the convention and filed a legal suite because his name was “unlawfully excluded from participating in the December 9 national chairmanship election of the PDP.”

His legal counsel, Rickey Tarfa & co, on Monday, approached the Court, requesting for a quick hearing to an earlier suit filed on December 18, 2017 with Suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1255/2017.

The request for acceleration of the suit comes inspite of reconciliation moves by the PDP leadership, led by the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, whose mandate was to appease aggrieved contestants after the convention.

But speaking with news men in Abuja yesterday on the development, Adedoja said, “All the defendants/respondents in this case including Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had long been served with the originating processes in the earlier suit.

“The abridgement of time sought by Rickey Tarfa is to enable the case to be heard by the Federal High Court expeditiously as the aim of the suit bothers wholly on the right of Adedoja to participate in the said convention coupled with the need to urgently determine the right of the parties in the suit.