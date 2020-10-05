Adeboye’s statement shows unpatrotism, presidency reacts

The presidency has criticized the statement by the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, Enoch Adeboye over restructing of Nigeria.

Daily Times reports that Adeboye had demanded for true federalism, saying: “It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.”

But the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu in a statement described the recent calls as “unpatriotic outburst,” saying Nigeria needs to pay full attention to its current security challenges.

He said that Buhar’s administration “will not succumb to threats” made by those calling for a restructuring of Nigeria.

He said that the threat that Nigeria will break up if it is not restructured is unpatriotic and unwarranted.

According to the statement, “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up’,” he said in the statement.

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.”