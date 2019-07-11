…Says he aligns with position of CAN, PFN on national issues

Patrick Okohue, Lagos

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has reiterated his position on key national issues and the overall well-being of Nigeria.

In a statement released from the national headquarters of the church and signed by the Head, Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Adeboye reaffirmed his commitment to the umbrella Christian organisations that are mandated to speak on issues affecting the church and the nation as a whole.

He stated that as in the past that the views of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) represented his position and that of the RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye, himself a one-time president of PFN, noted that the aforementioned Christian bodies have spoken on the issues of kidnapping, the killing of Christians, herdsmen attacks and general insecurity in Nigeria, and that his position and that of the RCCG was not different from their expressed views.

Besides, he stated that as a pastor and spiritual father to millions of people in Nigeria and across the world, he regularly leads the congregation to pray over the problems confronting the nation at all major programmes of the church.

Adeboye, who said that to be quiet does not mean silence, disclosed that he had made his views on the issues known to all the relevant authorities and declared that very soon, Nigerians shall see that God answers prayers and enjoined all to remain calm and maintain the peace.

“The RCCG leader has always called the congregation to prayers against kidnapping, bloodshed and general insecurity at the monthly all-night holy ghost service held at the Redemption Camp.

“For instance, at the July holy ghost service, which was four days before a group of students and youth under the leadership of some notable artistes like Baba Fryo, Charly Boy and Eedris Abdulkarim came to the Redemption Camp to show their unhappiness with his supposed silence over the killings of Christians,

establishment of cattle camps called Ruga and kidnapping, Pastor Adeboye had led the congregation in supplication for God’s mercy on Nigeria after speaking on the negative consequences of bloodshed and inhumanity in the country,” the statement said.