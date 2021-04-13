Adeboye Meets El-Rufai In Kaduna — Daily Times Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has met with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, came days after Adeboye disclosed that eight members of his church abducted in Kaduna had been regained freedom.

It would be recalled that members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road, on their way to a programme.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Zulum, Borno’s Senators visit CDS, COAS in Abuja

Also, the 79-year-old General Overseer had on April 8 said all the eight kidnapped members of the church were taken to hospital for examination after they were released from captivity.