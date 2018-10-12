ADC declares Olufemi Lanlehin Oyo governorship candidate

The National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared Senator Olufemi Lanlehin as the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State for the 2019 election.

The Chairman, Screening and Primary Committee, Barr. Peter Oyewole, who announced the governorship candidate, said Lanlehin emerged after a keenly contested primary involving 13 aspirants.

He said the keenly contested election, involving so many qualified aspirants, where other parties could hardly find one, and earlier discordant tunes within the party, showed that ADC was the party to beat in the Oyo State 2019 governorship election.

On his part, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, said he was happy that ADC had produced a strong candidate in Lanlehin, pointing out that all leaders and members of the party at the state and national levels were united on the choice.

“I call on great members of our great party to support our governorship candidate in the interest of the party and the good people of Oyo State.

Ours is a very vibrant party, as shown by the intense activities surrounding the primary in the state. We are one and will work with one voice to win the election in 2019,” Nwosu said.

In his appreciation speech, Lanlehin, who was elected into the Senate in 2011, on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, promised the people of Oyo State that, if elected Governor, he would run a people-oriented government that would make their welfare a priority.

“I will run an inclusive government and carry out projects that will impact on the lives of the people and make the state a pacesetter again,” he declared.