Adamu to Nyako: You are worst Senator ever produced in Adamawa State

Yola South Local Government Party Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Suleiman Adamu has taken a swipe at the Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial district in the Senate, Sen. Abdulaziz Nyako saying, he is the worst senator Adamawa state has ever produced since the return of democracy.

The APC state chieftain who spoke while receiving an aspirant for the House of Representative, Abdul Rauof Modibbo Girei at the party office in Yola pointed out that Nyako lacked the political will to re-contest another election in the state following his antecedents of bitter and hateful politics.

He accused Nyako of neglecting the party executives from Wards to State level who according to him fought hard to bring him to power.