Over 30, 000 policemen including other security agencies have been deployed in Bayelsa State for the peaceful conduct of the governorship election slated for November 16.

This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammad Adamu in a chat with newsmen during the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The police chief who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abdulmajeed Ali alleged that some political party supporters were planning to wear police and army uniforms on Election Day to disrupt the voting process and carry out their nefarious activities.

He however, assured that the security agencies are full prepared for the election processes and called on all political parties to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding campaigns and the election proper.

“We want to inform you that campaigns must be done according to the rules and regulations. I want all political parties to submit their campaign programmes to the commissioner of police before embarking on them.

“This way, we are trying to avoid any clash of venue or the same route being taken. We want to make sure rallies are conducted peacefully and also provide enabling environment for all the candidates. And this we assure you and this we promise you.

“We are to protect all the candidates. Nobody will be given preference above others. We have our own threat analysis of most of the notorious and problematic areas and I want to inform you that most of the leaders are closely been watch.

“Some of the party officials we are closely monitoring you and we are watching you closely. If we find that you are a threat to the election then the election will be done behind you, but we don’t want that.

“All the black spots have been noted and the police will make adequate deployment to these areas. However, we have deployment of over 30, 000 policemen which will include other security agencies in this election.

“We are also aware that some of you are planning to wear police and army uniforms. We have taken an active note of that, but I want to tell you, any group that tries to dare us this time, will be met with tough resistance,” he stressed.