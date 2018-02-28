Adamu to APC senators: Leave our party if you are against Buhari’s re-election

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West District of Nasarawa State, in the National Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken a swipe at Senators and members of the House of Representatives who are opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari contesting in 2019.

Adamu said any Senator not comfortable with the arrangement should leave the party.

The lawmaker said it was unacceptable for anyone to climb to elective position on the platform of APC and later form a group of opposition to the government of the President who is the leader of the party.

Senator Adamu who lampooned his APC colleagues, who may be opposed to Buhari and his government, said that staying within the APC to form opposition to the government of President Buhari was totally unacceptable, urging them to join the train or leave the party quietly.

Adamu who spoke in Keffi, Nasarawa State at a gathering of APC stalwarts where they also adopted President Muhammadu Buhari for another term, said there was no alternative to Buhari in 2019 if Nigeria truly desire development, adding, “I am under oath as a member of the Distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and my oath of office compels me to be loyal, to be patriotic in the course of promoting the well-being, existence and unity of Nigeria.

“And the sovereignty of this country is expressed symbolically in the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And today as we talk, the person God has chosen to be the President of this country, the symbol of the sovereignty of this nation is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Those who don’t accept this are being ungodly. Those who don’t accept this reality are deceiving themselves more than any other person, and they should be careful of the wrath of God Himself.

“Power belongs to God, power comes from God, not anybody. Anybody who is in power is just an accessory, God uses you to do what He wants, and once God does what He wants and you take a position opposing what God has done, be careful, you may carry curse,” he said.

According to him, “You can’t get elected on the platform of a party and you get to the Assembly, and do anti-party activities.

“You don’t want the party for any reason, you feel you are not part of it, get out of it. I can understand if a PDP person doesn’t want to be supporting, he should find a means of drawing that line between loyalty to the constitution of the country, and his anti-government mentality.

Even if you are PDP and a member of the National Assembly, there are situations where you are supposed to be bipartisan, meaning there is a limit to where you can go by being anti government because the person occupying the Presidency is not from your party.

Only those who know such limits, and are ready to abide by such limits are the ones who can answer their father’s name in the National Assembly.”