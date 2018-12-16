Adamawa youths set to fight against drug abuse, appoints Boya as patron

Seeing the negative intake of illicit drugs and its destructive effects in the life of many married women and youths in Adamawa state, a group under the auspices of Alliance for Youths awareness (AYA) has set an agenda in motion to create awareness and help in rehabilitating those under the dangerous effects of drug. The youth’s officials set the agenda on motion during a courtesy call to the House of the Youth leader (Sarkin Matasa) of Adamawa Emirate, Barr Aliyu Wakili Boya as the group’s patron. President of the organisation, Abdulrahaman Isa Falama who is the District head of Sigere while narrating the group’s profile said its members are very industrial and career driven with a passion to curb problems associates with illicit drugs. Isa said drug abuse is destroying homes and marriages; women are now the major consumers and youths indiscriminately take all sorts of drugs, resulting to crimes in major towns of the state. According to him, they are ready to fight the common enemy to a stand- still, a reason they are identifying with its new Patron, Barr Aliyu Wakili Boya, a youth activist that the Lamido of Adamawa has given the mandate to oversee the affairs of the Youths in his emirate. While giving letter of appointment as the patron of the organisation, Abdulrahaman said they have known him long ago with the feathers of leadership vested on him at a much tender age. “We know you long time ago as someone who is setting a pace of good record to fight the destiny of youths irrespective of their tribe or religion. “Sir at this stage of our existence, we can’t afford to miss it all by folding our arms to watch our brilliant brothers and sisters wasting away because of high intake of illicit drugs. We are to build a nation of our dream, a country devoid of all sorts of youths’ crimes. “We want to partner with you and the good office you occupy as Sarkin Matasan Adamawa (Youth leader) to help in fight against drug abuse, thuggery, hooliganism and to always advocate for good governance and all forms of abuse in our society.” He stated. In his response Barr Aliyu said he was elated to have the calibre of youths who are after serving humanity, not out for personal gains but for a rescue mission to save youths from dying because of indiscriminate intake of illicit drugs. “I feel relax when I read the profile of this organisation; I am elated to know that I have a structure that we can fight together to achieve a common goal of ending drug abuse. “On daily basis, married Women, young adults and even mature people are into the web of illicit drugs. We must team up together and stand our ground to end it forever.” Boya said Boya revealed that drug abuse is posing a serious threat to all states in the country and a call for concern to everyone that believes Youths are the back bone of every society and are potentials leaders in any given country. Dan Garba, Yola