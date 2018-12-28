Adamawa traditional ruler lauds Nyako on peace

The Hama Bachama, Chief Honest Irimiya, has lauded former Governor Murtala Nyako for his role as peace maker in the state. He made the commendation on Friday in Numan while receiving Nyako who paid him a courtesy call.Irimiya, who is an ex military officer, also lauded Nyako for the role he played in his (Irimiya) enlistment into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna in 1974 and praised Nyako for endorsing him as the Hama Bachama in 2012, when Nyako was the governor of Adamawa.Irimiya said Nyako had been close to him and other stakeholders within and outside the state, as a man of peace. The monarch said allegations making round linking Nyako with Numan crisis between herders and farmers were not true.The royal father said that part of the allegation which said Nyako’s farm, known as Sebore Farm, was being used to harbour miscreants used in attacking Bachama people sounded funny.According to him, the Chief Security officer in the farm is a Bachama man.He cautioned the people of Adamawa on the need to appreciate their diversity by not allowing mischief makers to use ethnicity and religion to destabilise the state.“As people with security background, myself and Nyako know the value of peace and will never encourage anything that threatens peace in Adamawa and anywhere, “he said.Earlier, Nyako said and his delegation of elder statesmen visited the traditional ruler, to commend him for his active role in working for peace in Bachama chiefdom and state in general.Nyako said the visit would also provide him the opportunity to rub mind with the traditional institution, on ways to promote dialogue among the diverse people of the area.