Adamawa police recover 20 guns, 1000 round of ammunition, drugs,52 criminals paraded

Tom Garba, Yola

Adamawa State police command has today paraded 52 persons for allegedly committing violent crimes across the state.

Addressing newsmen during the parade, Adamawa State commissioner of police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji said the arrests were made between March 2021 to date.

“The operatives of the command have arrested 52 suspects who are members of various criminal gangs and networks across the state.

” The arrest which was carried out by anti-kidnapping unit, anti-Shilla squad and SIB of the command following successful follow up on cases bordering kidnapping, armed robbery, and rape among others.

“A total of 20 prohibited firearms, 1000 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action, 5 live cartridges, a large number of hard drugs, bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, rubber solutions among others valued at about N3 million were recovered,” he said.

The command simultaneously paraded two repentant kidnappers, Ibrahim Buba, a native of Zamfara State who renounced kidnapping and handed over two G3 rifles and 5 rounds of live ammunition, and Mohammed Ruwa who also renounced the crime.