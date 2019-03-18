Adamawa: PDP stalwart warns of consequences of failure to declare guber result

By Tom Garba, Yola

A chieftain of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), Dr. Umar Ardo has warned that Adamawa state may be engulfed in crisis if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails to comply with a court to declare the result of the governorship election held in the state.

According to him, if INEC fails to comply with the ruling will only further complicate issues and project the commission as pursuing a pre-determined agenda.

“In my opinion, if it is actually true a court indeed issued an order and INEC refused to comply, then INEC is clearly at fault. It is not only wrong, but is a clear path to anarchy. Because if a court of competent jurisdiction gives orders and it’s duly served, then we’re all duty bound to obey no matter how fallible that order may be.

“If INEÇ has an issue with such an order it should appeal against it within the due process of law, but to ignore it blatantly just because it doesn’t agree with it is the highest act of impunity,” he said

Umar warned that If everyone should ignore and act against court orders that they or don’t agree with, then we’ll have no society to cohabit in.

“I am sure neither the court nor the society would congratulate INEC for disobeying court orders. That’s my candid opinion and advise to the commission,” he added

The PDP chieftain stated that the court order issued by a Yola high court for INEC not to proceed with its scheduled re-run election in Adamawa state which the commission is ignoring is an excuse for disobedience and anarchy to prevail.

“The court obviously knows the provisions of the law and the extent of its jurisdictions when it gave the order. Under the constitution, it is not for INEC nor for anyone else’s for that matter, but for the courts to interpret the law.

“But, if INEC insists on disobeying this order, then I advise all concerned political parties and the Adamawa electorate as law abiding bodies and citizens to boycott the exercise and not to indulge in INEC’s act of impunity,” Ardo added