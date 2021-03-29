Adamawa LG Chair confirms arrest of Kidnappers in bordering town with Cameroun

Tom Garba, Yola

Chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa state, Dr. Idi Aminu which is having borders with Northern Cameroun confirmed that a group of kidnappers have been arrested at the outskirts of Jalingo Mayo Nguli, in Maiha town.

According to him, the kidnappers met their Waterloo when DSS, Police in the state through an intelligent report nabbed them near the riverside of Nguli.

He revealed that sacks were buried in it are five AK47, Machine guns, twenty-five magazines, hundreds of AK47 live round ammunition, captive chains, and all manner charms

Aminu who holds the Rumbun Adamawa traditional title said as a leader and critical stakeholder in all issues regarding security, protecting the life and properties of all people is what he will not hold with a kid’s glove.

He further said that the operation was successful in stemming the bandits because Hunters and Fulani Vigilantes have teamed up with the Police, DSS to fight elements of insecurity to the finish.

“I will never sleep nor rest until Maiha Local Government is secured. I will continue to fight with all my energy and resources to fight all forms of insecurity across the Local Government.

” I vowed to protect the life and prosperities of my people, God’s willing I will continue to do my best to restore peace in Maiha.

“Our primary Assignment is to protect the life and properties of our people, I will continue to use resources in Security like never before to make sure Maiha is secured from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed robbery,” Aminu said

He continued to say that even though he has already provided a lot of dividends of Democracy across the Local council, but renewed commitment in doing duo services of security the area and execute capital projects.

While applauding the security agencies stationed in Maiha for the efforts they’ve put in place to arrest the criminals terrorizing his Communities, he called on the state and federal government to support local government chairmen with enough security personnel and resources to fight them.

“I achieved all this because of the international security meeting we had with the Cameroon Republic. If you could remember on 16 January 2021 I led a Nigerian Delegation to Cameroon for a security Meeting in other to join hand with Cameroon security agencies to fight insecurity between the communities of Nigeria and Cameroon Republics which shares common International borders.” He added