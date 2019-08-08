The Adamawa state Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has declared that election will take place on November 9 to pick chairmen and councillors for the 21 local government areas of the state.

ADSIEC had on July 8, released a preliminary timetable for the election, indicating the election will take place in November, but without specifying the particular day, leaving room for speculations with some residents even suggesting that the election would not hold until December.

Against this, the Information Officer of ADSIEC, Vincent Zira, said that barring any unforeseen development, the council election would come up on November 9, being the second Saturday of the 11 month of the year.

“For now, November 9 is the fixed date, the election will be conducted on November 9 according to the plan the way it is now,” the ADSIEC information officer said.

In response to the ADSIEC timetable for the election, the political parties, including the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have issued their respective time tables to guide their members aspiring to be chairmen and councillors.