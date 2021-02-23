Adamawa DPR shuts 11 petrol stations for various infractions in 2020, official reveals — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tom Garba, Yola

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Adamawa operation office, says it shuts down 11 Petrol stations across the state in connection with various offences in 2020.

Mr Sadeeq Ibrahim, the State Controller of the Department disclosed this during an assessment of 2020 activity of the department on Monday in Yola.

Ibrahim said that the offences that necessitated the closure of the filling stations include; pump under measurement, pump price hike and lack of safety facilities.

“In the year under review, the Department in the state shuts 11 filling stations in connection with various offences.

“Such offences include; under pump under measurement, lack of safety facilities and price related issue,” Ibrahim said.n

On the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), he explained that the Department witnessed rapid proliferation of gas refilling stations in the state.

According to the controller, presently, there are about 20 new gas stations who were in final procession of their licenses to operate.

He noted that the proliferation of gas refilling stations was a welcome development and achievement in the oil and gas sectors.

Before, we have only six licensed gas refilling stations in the state, four in Yola, the state capital and two in Mubi.

“Now, we have 20 new gas refilling stations coming up and the development will help in protecting the environment and reduce indiscriminate felling of trees in the state.

“Gas is identified as the cheaper and safer means for cooking, it is environmental friendly than other means of cooking,” Ibrahim said.

He said that the department has intensified sensitisation of the communities to diversify from using charcoal and firewood to gas due to its easy usage.

Ibrahim commended the state branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for their cordial working relationship and understanding with the department.