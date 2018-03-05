Adamawa COE matriculates its first set of degree students

Adamawa state college of Education, Hong, on Wednesday Matriculated 449 students to pursue degree courses into four different faculties.

The College is now an affiliate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, matriculated its first set of students into the department of Agricultural Science, Biology, Social Studies and CRS.

The Vice Chancellor of ABU represented by the Registrar, Mallam A. A Kundila while matriculating the students direct them to take an oath and said:

“I solemnly undertake and swear to observe and respect the provisions of Ahmadu Bello University Laws and statutes, ordinances and regulations, lawfully made there under which are now in force and which shall from time to time be brought into force.”

Governor Jubrila Bindow who was represented by the commissioner of Higher Education Alhaji ,Abba Jimeta, said the government of Adamawa state will give the institution all the support they need to succeed.

”I’m not unaware of some of your predicaments and request to the government. The government will all the time give all the support this program deserves and this college in general.” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the Government under the leadership of Bindow despite economy meltdown has been sensitive to the cry of the people of the state and they have for as long as this regime lasted involved in sectorial developments. Education being the nucleus and pivot of all developments has to be given special attention through increased budgetary allocation.

Abba While appreciating the vice chancellor, management and the entire ABU family for accepting to parent the institution to undertake undergraduate program in this noble college, he enjoined parents and students to reciprocate the efforts made by the governing council of the college by stydying hard to earn good results.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Johnson Pongri who is pivotal in making the college a degree awarding institution, opined that before the year runs out more courses will be accredited as the school environment is conducive enough with teaching facilities, new lectures theaters are built and qualify lecturers are employed.

By Tom Garba, Yola