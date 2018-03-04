Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone: Binani storms party’s office to declare intent to contest

Hajiya Aishatu Ahmed Binani with thousands of her supporters stormed the party office of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola on Friday and declared her intentions to join the league of those aspiring the senatorial seat of Adamawa central zone.

The former House of representative to had represented the people of Yola South,Yola North,and Girei LGAs,made a staunchest name in her philanthropical works to the people of the area Said the burdens of the masses endear her to aspire for the senatorial seat of the zone.

“Today I’m here to declare my genuine intentions to aspire the seat of Adamawa central senatorial zone under the APC party in the 2019 general elections,a party of justice and fair play to all party loyalist.

” I want to formally notify the party executives of my plans to begin a widely consultations, seeking your permission to meet with my various supporters before embargo of campaigns will be finally lifted off.” Binani said

While appreciating the leadership of the State party, Binani pledged to be loyal to party leadership since their decision to decamp to the party, 8th August 2017 and her Husband Dr Ahmed Modibbo.

”From the day we decamped to this great party of ours,we have being supporting the party up keep in one way or the order and this we will continue to do as long as we remain in this party.

“I m running tears of Joy of thousands of my supporters throng into Yola today to identify with and show me great measure of love. My thanks can’t be enough to you all.” She added