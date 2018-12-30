Adamawa assembly deputy speaker, 3 other officials impeached

The Deputy Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Tsamdu, alongside three other Principal Officers of the sixth assembly were impeached during Saturday’s rare sitting at the State Assembly complex in Yola.Their impeachment followed a constitutional matter raised and presentation of names and signatories of seventeen members by the member representing Mubi North Constituency, Barrister Sani Shehu Mohammad, in which thirteen of them confirmed their signatures while four others were absent.After rowdy session following the adjournment of the sitting by the presiding Deputy Speaker Emmanuel Tsamdu of Madagali Constituency, other members in support of the impeachment nominated Lumsambani Mijah Dilli of Demsa Constituency as Speaker pro tempo to preside over before electing new deputy speaker.Thereafter, the lawmakers elected Mr. Lumsambani Mijah Dilli as new Deputy Speaker.In a related development, the State Assembly has dissolved its three principal officers following a motion raised by the member representing Jada Mbulo Constituency, Hammanjoda Umar Farang, during Saturday plenary session.The new Deputy Speaker, Lumsambani Mijah Dilli, has announced new leadership of the House with Haatyatu Muhammad Atiku as Majority Leader, Sani Shehu Mohammad, Deputy Majority Leader of the House and Sufiyanu Aminu Aliyu as new Deputy Chief whip.Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker has announced Alhaji Rufa’I Umar Gombi as new Minority leader of the House.Reacting to the development, Deputy Speaker, Emmanuel Tsamdu and Majority Leader, Hassan Mamman Barguma, described the purported impeachment as null and void as due process was not followed during the impeachment.According to them, some of the signatories of lawmakers were forged, adding that they remain the substantive leaders of the House.