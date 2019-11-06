The Adamawa House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the 23 commissioner nominees sent by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Hammantukur Yettisuri, at the committee of the whole in Yola.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation came after a three-day screening by the lawmakers.



The motion was seconded by Deputy Majority Leader, Japhet Kefas, before the speaker Aminu Iya-Abbas put it to a voice-vote for approval.



Some of the nominees are – Mr Adamu Atiku, eldest son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr Abdullahi Prambe, Mrs Wilbina Jackson, Mrs Justina Nkom and Mrs Lami Patrick.



Other are Prof. Isa Abdullahi and Mr Mohammed Umar, currently the administrative secretary of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Taraba.