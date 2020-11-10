Actress Rahama Sadau to face death sentence over blasphemy

Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau is allegedly going to stand before a Sharia court in Kaduna where she would be tried after she was charged with blasphemy over her photos that caused an uproar on social media.

Reports indicated that Rahama was accused of blaspheming after her controversial backless dress popped up on social media.

It is alleged that the Kannywood star could face a death sentence by the Kaduna court, Daily Times gathered.

In a press release signed by Lawal Muhammad Gusau on behalf of the Concerned and Peace-Loving Muslim Ummah, they enlisted some conditions that must be met before Rahama defends herself. is a matter relating to the Hadiths of the Prophet and the Glorious Holy Qur’an and not a matter relating to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.