Actress Patience Ozokwo explains how she got into Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has explained how she got into Nollywood.

According to her she was dragged into the make believe industry by two of her class mates and wasn’t something she had planned.

Sharing the above photo on social media, the respected actress wrote;

”Early years in Nollywood, Eyes firmly on the goal.

READ ALSO: Saidi Balogun, Patience Ozokwor and Harrysong for INDEPENDENT Awards

Fun fact

I was introduced to Nollywood by chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) and Pete Eneh (may God continue to rest his soul).

They were my class mates in Esute mature university program. They couldn’t believe how much I made them laugh everyday in class.

They practically dragged me into Nollywood (story for another day). Before then I was doing radio drama and stage play.”