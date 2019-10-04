Nollywood actress and winner of 2014 most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Iheoma Amanda Nnadi, a.k.a Oma Nnadi, has welcomed her second baby with her husband, Noni Enem.



The actress husband, Enem share the good news via his Instagram @noniemem on Oct. 3.

He said: “And our son arrives. Maximum joy. #happysoul. Thank you, God, Thank you my wife @omannadi. Welcome to our world. Brian Buteaku Enem. (B.B ENEM)@omannadi,” he wrote.



According to him, they have welcomed a baby boy and it appears mother and baby is doing fine.



Oma Nnadi, an award winning actress, has featured in several movies alongside other award winning actors.



She has been in the Nigerian movie industry for over a decade and a product of the prestigious New York Film Academy.



Oma has featured in movies like “Daughter of a Gambler” and “Honeymoon Hotel”, among others. (NAN)