Actress, Genevieve Nnaji explains her own type of feminism

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, who openly declared that she’s a proud feminist during an interview with Women and Hollywood Magazine last year, has now explained her own type of feminism.

While speaking at the recent London School of Economics Africa Summit, the 39-year-old actress said her own type of feminism is just about human rights.

In her words, Genevieve said:I think my own feminism is just human rights. I am a human who has a right to having choices. I can do whatever I want, whenever I want. It’s just that simple.

If I were a man, it will be the same thing. At the end of the day, I was born alone, I will die alone, I breathe alone, so I definitely have rights to how I want to live my life.”