A coroner on Monday has confirmed the death of Children’s BBC star, Mya-Lecia Naylor has died at aged 16, after hanging herself at her family home.

The CBBC actress was taken to the hospital after being found by her mother Zena Beggs, 46, in a marquee at her home in South Norwod, South London, but was pronounced dead soon after.

Miss Naylor, who died on April 7, was due to sit her GCSEs that summer but her parents had recently had a phone call from the school saying her grades were lower than expected.

She had also been grounded and banned from attending a party, and had spent the night before her death watching a film with her family that included a scene of suicide.

Miss Naylor appeared with Emily Atack, Fleur East and Tess Daly on the children’s channel show, “Almost Never.”

The aspiring teenage model also played Fran in CBBC’s Millie Inbetween, a drama about a girl coming to terms with the divorce of her parents.

But emergency services were called to her three-bedroom terraced home on April 7 at around 10am to reports of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced dead at Croydon University Hospital shortly after 11.30am.